Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.84

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.84 and traded as low as $32.26. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 11,581 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.