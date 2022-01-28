Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AOMOY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.52. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile
