Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0952

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Public Mint has a market cap of $7.79 million and $16,342.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,788,620 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars.

