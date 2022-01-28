Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,450 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

PFG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

