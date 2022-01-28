Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 32,730 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

