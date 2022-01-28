Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,516 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

