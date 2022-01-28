Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,680 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 438.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

