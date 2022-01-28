PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $133,668.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

