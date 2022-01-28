Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.83 or 0.06668711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,817.25 or 0.99884719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

