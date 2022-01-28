Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.70. 889,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,407,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.10.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.