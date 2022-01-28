Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 2,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

