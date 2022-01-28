Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the December 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

PPT stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

