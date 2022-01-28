Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Up 2.5%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 4,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

