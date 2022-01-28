Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

