Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $8.14 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $81.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $8.14 or 0.00021524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 63% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

