Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

GLW opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

