Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

FHN stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 514.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

