Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $172.31 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

