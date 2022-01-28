Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NOG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

