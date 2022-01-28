Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,056,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.