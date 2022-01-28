Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Scotiabank

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

