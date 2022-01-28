Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Issued By Wedbush

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 296.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LendingClub by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

