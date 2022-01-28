Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Lowered by Analyst

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

CPF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $811.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

