Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

CFG stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.