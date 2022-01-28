Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

