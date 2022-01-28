Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Reduced by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

