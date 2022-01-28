Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,186,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

