Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

PB stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

