Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 265.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silgan by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 485,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

