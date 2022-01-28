Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Silgan stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

