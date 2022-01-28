Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,801. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

