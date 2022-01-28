Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

AXP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,001. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

