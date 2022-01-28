Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $87.90 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

