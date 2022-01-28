Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.35 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

NYSE AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

