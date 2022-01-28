Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $330.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $323.75 and a one year high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.