Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

