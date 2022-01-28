Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Truist Financial

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.85. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 550,528 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

