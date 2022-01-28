Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issued By B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.