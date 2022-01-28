Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Increased by Analyst

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.