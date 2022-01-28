Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $33.80 on Friday. Stride has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stride by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Stride by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

