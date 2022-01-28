Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 767,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

