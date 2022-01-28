Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

AVT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.