QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 287.60 ($3.88). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 284.20 ($3.83), with a volume of 631,980 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.46) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 394 ($5.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($125,607.12). Also, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,808.96). Insiders have bought 40,115 shares of company stock worth $10,660,305 in the last 90 days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

