QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14,824.0% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 311,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,931. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.