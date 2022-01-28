QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,563 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.48 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

