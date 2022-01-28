Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) rose 4.3% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 33,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

