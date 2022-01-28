Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.88% of Qualys worth $81,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $147.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

