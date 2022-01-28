QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.69

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 27215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

