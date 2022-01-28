Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00257990 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006604 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.01103830 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

