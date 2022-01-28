Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

